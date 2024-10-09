Iranian FM, Saudi Crown Prince meet in Riyadh

The two officials held talks on Wednesday afternoon, hours after the top Iranian diplomat arrived in the Saudi capital on the first leg of his regional tour.

Tehran-Riyadh cooperation and regional issues, including the Gaza war, were high on the agenda, according to a X post shared by Esmaeil Baghaei, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman.

“They expressed their shared satisfaction over the continuing positive trend in bilateral relations and underlined the need for further promotion of bilateral cooperation. The situation in the region was discussed, and the vitality of regional and international cooperation for stopping genocide and war in #Gaza and #Lebanon was stressed.”

Before the meeting, Araghchi held “constructive” talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan as well. Their talks also focused on the ongoing developments in the region, especially in Gaza and Lebanon, where intense Israeli attacks continue.

The Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers called for an end to the wars in Lebanon and Gaza, and demanded an immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to displaced people.

Araghchi’s visit to Saudi Arabia comes as tensions remain high in West Asia amid the Israeli aggression.

