Iran envoy, Lebanese parliament speaker discuss regional issues

During the meeting on Wednesday, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in Lebanon and the whole region.

Sheibani and Berri discussed the conditions of people in southern Lebanon who have been displaced due to the Zionist invasion of the country.

They also highlighted the urgency for halting the Zionist aggressions against Lebanon and the need for an immediate dispatch of humanitarian supplies to the country.

The meeting came few days after a visit to Lebanon by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi when he reiterated Iran’s support for Beirut during meetings with top-ranking Lebanese officials, including Nabih Berri who is a close ally of Hezbollah.

Araghchi appointed Sheibani as his senior advisor on West Asia affairs last week.

