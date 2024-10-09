Iran Embassy in London rejects allegations by UK’s spy chief

The embassy issued a statement on Wednesday asserting that the baseless claims are designed to divert public attention from London’s complicity in the warmongering and genocide perpetrated by the Israeli regime.

On Tuesday, director general of the UK’s Security Service (MI5), Ken McCallum, accused Iran of being behind a series of plots on British soil.

The Iranian embassy noted that McCallum failed to provide any evidence to back up his “delusional allegations” that Tehran-linked elements are threatening individuals opposed to the Islamic Republic in the UK.

It further urged the British government to leverage its influence to halt the Israeli regime’s aggression in the region rather than disparaging others.

