IRGC Quds Force chief to receive ‘Fat'h’ medal from Supreme Leader: Adviser

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, General Ebrahim Jabbari confirmed that Brigadier General Qa’ani is in good health.

He mentioned that the IRGC Quds Force chief will soon receive the "Medal of Conquest" (Fat'h Medal) from Ayatollah Khamenei.

General Jabbari's statements were made in response to media speculation about Brigadier General Qa'ani's potential injury or martyrdom in Lebanon.

Media outlets in Israel have been spreading rumors about the Iranian general's status.

Regarding the Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian capital last night, he emphasized that no Iranians were targeted in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Damascus on Tuesday.

In response to a question about the comments made by Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, he stated, "Naim Qassem’s remarks in Lebanon convey a message of victory, success, and increased readiness."

