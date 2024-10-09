2 Israeli settlers killed, 7 injured in anti-Zionist attack in Tel Aviv

According to the Israeli regime's Channel 12, two Israelis were killed and seven others injured in the attack. The assailant was shot before being arrested.

Reports suggest that the attack occurred at multiple locations within al-Khdeira, and the perpetrator utilized a motorcycle to carry out the assaults.

The attack comes more than a week after at least seven settlers were killed in a shooting and stabbing operation in Tel Aviv.

Earlier, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, warned the Zionist regime of potential martyrdom operations in the occupied territories as a result of increased Israeli aggression in the region.

The Popular Resistance Committees issued a statement congratulating Palestinians on the operation and calling it a “natural response” to the Israeli crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

The committees vowed that the battle of Al-Aqsa Storm will continue until the Israel regime's aggression stops.

4353**2050