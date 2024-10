Data from the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development showed a 15% increase in aircraft flights compared to the same period last year, which had 26,000 flights.

The highest number of flights was between Turkiye and Iran, with 9,468 takeoffs and landings, while Venezuela had the fewest with only six flights.

Turkiye was the top destination, accounting for 1.7 million passengers, while Venezuela saw the fewest with just 90 passengers.

