Iran FM to visit Saudi Arabia to hold talks on halt to Israel genocidal acts

In Riyadh, consultations and coordination will be ensured by the two countries’ officials to stop the regime’s crimes, Esmaeil Baghaei, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, wrote on his X account on Wednesday.

The talks will be held within the framework of diplomatic consultations and the Islamic Republic’s coordination with the regional countries to compel the Zionist regime to stop genocide and attacks, Baghaei says.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to strengthen relations with its neighbors to guarantee security and stability and develop economic cooperation, the spokesman noted.

A day earlier, Araghchi told reporters on the Al Aqsa Storm conference that Iran’s consultations about the regional developments continue.

Referring to his trip to Lebanon and Syria after his visit to New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly, Araghchi said he will travel to Saudi Arabia.

According to Araghchi, Iran’s policy is to support the Resistance.

Although Tehran is not scared of war, it has repeatedly announced that it is not seeking to escalate tension, Araghchi says.

“Iran is ready for [dealing with] any scenarios.”

1483**9417