Israeli regime kills, arrests more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

According to a Wednesday report by the New Arab news outlet, the escalation and tension in the West Bank has been ongoing since October 7 last year.

The attacks by the occupation army on various parts of the West Bank is underway, the source added.

Earlier this morning, the occupying regime attacked a house in the town of Aqaba, located in the northern West Bank, killing a Palestinian.

The occupation regime's army has detained 30 Palestinians in the past hours.

The New Arab added that the occupation forces arrested two youths in southern Jenin this morning.

A young man has been detained in Qalqilya in the West Bank. A 37-year-old man was also killed in the town of Aqaba.

On October 9, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned about the risk of a full-scale war in Lebanon, which he said, could spill over to the entire West Asian region.

The situation in the occupied West Bank is getting worse. Now, in Lebanon, attacks, including against civilians, threaten the entire region, Guterres added.

