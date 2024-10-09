Oct 9, 2024, 11:00 AM
News ID: 85622460
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Dossier

Zionist forces confess Hamas forces still fighting like first day of war

Oct 9, 2024, 11:00 AM
News ID: 85622460
Zionist forces confess Hamas forces still fighting like first day of war

Tehran, IRNA – i24NEWS (an Israeli TV channel) reported that Zionist soldiers said Hamas forces are fighting in the Gaza Strip as fiercely as they did on the first day of the ground battle.

The tunnels, which the army announced six months ago that it had destroyed, are now being reconstructed in Jabalia and are being used by Hamas forces, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

One year after the war, the number, facilities, weapons, and courage of Hamas forces have not only not decreased but have also increased, the report added.

Hamas forces are fighting as they did at the beginning of the war, installing cameras, bombing houses, and approaching Israeli forces, it noted.

In October 2023, the Israeli regime, with the support of the United States, waged an ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

The regime’s attacks have caused starvation and massive destruction.

9376**9417

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .