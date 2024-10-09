Zionist forces confess Hamas forces still fighting like first day of war

The tunnels, which the army announced six months ago that it had destroyed, are now being reconstructed in Jabalia and are being used by Hamas forces, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

One year after the war, the number, facilities, weapons, and courage of Hamas forces have not only not decreased but have also increased, the report added.

Hamas forces are fighting as they did at the beginning of the war, installing cameras, bombing houses, and approaching Israeli forces, it noted.

In October 2023, the Israeli regime, with the support of the United States, waged an ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

The regime’s attacks have caused starvation and massive destruction.

