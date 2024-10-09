Blast heard at US military base in Syria

According to IRNA's report on Tuesday night citing other media sources, several explosions were heard at the US military base located in the Koniko gas field in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province.

Similar explosions were reported around the same American base last week and an hour after those explosions, American soldiers shelled the two villages of Al-Taiba and Khasham in Deir Ezzor province with artillery.

US military bases in Syria have been attacked many times amid growing anger at illegal American presence in the Arab country.

These attacks have increased since the Zionist regime invaded the Gaza Strip and launched genocide of Palestinians on October 7, 2023.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of resistance factions, has repeatedly announced the attack on US bases and facilities in Iraq and Syria.

