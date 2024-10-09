IRNA serving government, nation with full strength: CEO

Jaberi Ansari had discussions on a wide range of topics with Mohajerani as she visited the IRNA headquarters on Tuesday evening.

IRNA is your home for various reason and we hope to be able to help the government and the nation accomplish their goals in the media field through close cooperation, interaction and understanding, he told the spokeswoman.

"I am happy that you are the spokesperson of the government can create conducive atmosphere to repair the existing gaps between some social groups and the government," the IRNA chief told Mohajerani but said it is possible through common understanding, the spirit of interaction and consensus.

Jaberi Ansari continued by saying that the main slogan of the government of President Masoud Pezeshkian is also national unity and we must implement this slogan in different dimensions.

The CEO of IRNA attributed the victory of Pezeshkian in the presidential election to his honesty and openness and emphasis on the voice of the voiceless, national unity and justice.

"We all have to move in the same direction to succeed and turn these slogans into reality with our actions," Jaberi Ansari added.

4399