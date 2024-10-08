Araghchi appoints Jalalzadeh as his aide in Foreign Ministry

According to IRNA, Araghchi issued a decree for Jalalzadeh to serve in the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday night.

Jalalzadeh previously held positions such as the head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

He also served as the governor of West Azerbaijan province from 2009 to 2013 in the Government of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the advisor to the head of the office and the director general of international affairs of the president's office.

