The Zionist media reported on Tuesday that the Israeli soldiers stationed in the occupied Golan Heights are very upset with their own army because they feel unprotected from drone attacks launched by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance.

Accordingly, the Israeli soldiers have been receiving frequent warnings and alerts from their army, forcing them to spend long hours in shelters during the night. It has led to frustration and anger among the soldiers, as they believe they are not adequately protected from the drone attacks coming from Iraq.

In recent weeks and months, the Iraqi resistance has targeted sensitive and important locations in Eilat, located in the south of occupied Palestine, in addition to the Golan Heights.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq conducted a significant drone attack on Friday, October 4, at a military base of the Zionist regime in the occupied Golan Heights. This attack resulted in the killing and injury of 25 soldiers of the Zionist regime.

In previous attacks on the occupied territories, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq had issued warnings that it would escalate its operations against the regime's positions if the Zionist regime continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

