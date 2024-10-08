Iran’s Qom province creating more foreign investment opportunities

Mehdi Farahani said on Tuesday that the province of Qom, located just to the southwest of the Iranian capital Tehran, has proposed a total of 25 projects for direct foreign investment in the region.

Farahani said the projects have been approved by the Organization for Investment and Economic & Technical Assistance of Iran.

He said the projects include nine in the services sector, eight in the manufacturing, six in tourism and two agriculture projects.

The official also said the province has introduced some major infrastructure projects to boost the economic situation in the region and to make it more attractive for foreign investors.

