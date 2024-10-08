'Iran's military response wake-up call for Zionists' supporters' 

In an interview with IRNA published on Tuesday, Niyazov termed Iran's military response to the Israeli regime as a wake-up call for both the Zionists and their supporters.

Iran's military response to the Zionist regime was consistent with all international standards and was completely legal, he pointed out.

The Operation True Promise 2 took place late on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) in retaliation for Israel’s assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, as well as the regime’s assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian military advisor in Beirut.

The regime has been killing thousands of innocent civilians, including tens of thousands of women and children, for several years, he said.

The Russian expert added that Iran merely showed its military might, he said, adding that the country inflicted no loss on Israeli civilians.

The Israeli regime is insanely pushing neighboring Islamic countries to an all-out war, he further noted.

