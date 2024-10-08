Iran to protest any change in venue of world cup qualifier against Qatar

A few weeks ago, the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced that Emam Reza Stadium in Mashhad would host the match between Iran and Qatar as part of Asia’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers. However, recent reports suggest that the match, scheduled for next week, might be moved to a third country, with the AFC allegedly insisting on this change.

In response, the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran has expressed its intention to protest any change in the venue for the World Cup qualifier against Qatar.

In related news, the Iranian national men’s football team recently secured a victory against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers. The match took place on September 10, 2024, at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, UAE.

