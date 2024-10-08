Occupiers to be caught seriously off guard in coming days: Al-Nujaba

Iraq stands by the brave Al Aqsa Storm Operation performed by the Resistance fronts across the region, Firas al-Yasser was quoted by Shehab news agency as saying on Tuesday.

Al-Aqsa Storm is an operation conducted by the Islamic Ummah to defend the Islamic sanctities, al-Yasser said.

He went on to say that the operation has to continue till gaining victory.

Since the start of the Gaza war, the Islamic resistance in Iraq has stricken the Israeli regime with fierce blows.

The Resistance groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, and Syria have carried out different attacks against Israel’s aggressions in order to support the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza and the Lebanese nation.

