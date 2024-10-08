NYT: 60% of buildings in Gaza destroyed by Israel

The American newspaper reported that while Israel claims that its objective is to destroy Hamas and Gaza’s tunnel network, Tel Aviv has destroyed an area where nearly two million people live.

One year after the start of the Israeli military operations in Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 41,909 Palestinians have been killed, 60% of them women and children. A total of 97,303 Palestinians have also been injured.

Hospitals and schools, where displaced Gazans have taken shelter from Israeli attacks, have been among the main targets of the regime’s relentless airstrikes on Gaza.

Supported by the United States, the Israeli regime launched its offensive against Gaza on October 7, 2023, causing widespread destruction and a deepening humanitarian catastrophe.

4208**4354