Supreme Leader congratulates junior taekwondo team on World Championship victory

Tehran, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has extended a congratulatory message to the Iranian junior girls’ and boys’ teams for their outstanding performance at the 2024 World Taekwondo Championship in Chuncheon, South Korea.
The Iranian girls’ team secured four gold medals and one silver medal, while the boys’ team achieved three gold medals, one silver, and two bronze medals in the competition, which took place from October 1 to October 6.
