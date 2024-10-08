Araghchi to depart for Saudi Arabia on Monday afternoon

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Araghchi said that consultations on developments in the region and prevention of crimes in Lebanon will continue.

A collective movement by Islamic countries is underway, he said, adding that Iran's policy is to support the resistance.

He also said that negotiations will focus on ending the crimes.

Referring to the tension between Iran and Israel after the Zionist regime’s assassination of Ismael Haniyeh, the chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau; Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah; and Abbas Nilforoushan, an Iranian military advisor in Beirut; and Iran’s response in the form of the True Operation 2, he reiterated that Iran is not seeking to escalate tension and is not afraid of war but is ready for any scenario.

Our policy is to stop fighting and reach an acceptable ceasefire, Araghchi said.

The first joint meeting of foreign ministers of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council states was unofficially held in Qatar, he said.

Iran's relationship with the Persian Gulf Arab states have experienced ups and downs, which is quite natural, but there is a will in Iran to change that to regional cooperation, he stated.

