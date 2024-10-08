Israel kills 15 displaced Palestinians in Gaza

Many others were wounded when the Zionist forces attacked a building and the tents of the displaced, the Palestinian media reported early on Tuesday.

Most of the victims were women and children, the report said.

Some news outlets reported that 77 Palestinians were killed during Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip from Sunday morning to late on Monday.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, nearly 42,000 have been killed in Gaza during the past year. About 60% of the killed are women and children.

Also, the ministry reported that the number of injured people has passed 97,000.

In October 2023, the Israeli regime, with the support of the United States waged an ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

The regime’s attacks have brought starvation and huge destruction.

