Websites of several sports federations of Zionist regime hacked

According Channel 14 of the regime, among the hacked sites is the website of the Maccabi football team.

The basketball and handball federations were also hacked, with hackers there posting the picture of Abu Obeidah, the spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military the Hamas resistance mpvement.

Several Israeli websites belonging to sports and military apparatuses have been hacked since the regime laughed its genocidal war on Gaza.

In the latest move, websites were taken off hours after Obeidah asked cyber activists to prepare the biggest cyber-attack by electronic warfare experts against the Zionist enemy.

Speaking on the occasion of the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, he said that Gaza is resistant and "I am talking to you" after a year of the operation by the most professional commando forces that shook the enemy and caused changes in the region.

