Iran strongly condemns terrorist act at Karachi airport

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei Hamaneh strongly condemned the terrorist act at the Karachi airport in Pakistan, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of Pakistani and Chinese citizens, and expressed sympathy with the governments of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the People's Republic of China and the bereaved families of the victims of the terrorist act.

While emphasizing the condemnation of all forms of terrorism as violating the rules and norms of international law and human rights, he said that confronting this sinister phenomenon requires more cooperation and coordination among countries.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to strengthen cooperation with all countries, especially neighboring countries to prevent and counter the spread of terrorism and insecurity in the region," he added.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Relief and Rescue Organization announced in a statement on Monday night that a strong explosion outside the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, damaged at least eight vehicles and killed and injured several people.

