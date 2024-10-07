Iran strongly condemns terrorist act at Karachi airport

While emphasizing the condemnation of all forms of terrorism as violating the rules and norms of international law and human rights, he said that confronting this sinister phenomenon requires more cooperation and coordination among countries.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to strengthen cooperation with all countries, especially neighboring countries to prevent and counter the spread of terrorism and insecurity in the region," he added.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Relief and Rescue Organization announced in a statement on Monday night that a strong explosion outside the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, damaged at least eight vehicles and killed and injured several people.

2050