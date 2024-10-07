Al-Aqsa storm was turning point in history of struggle of Palestinian people against occupation: Iran foreign ministry

The Iranian foreign ministry said that it has been seventy-six years since the usurpation of the Palestinian land and the flagrant violation of the fundamental rights of its oppressed people, especially the right to self-determination and the right to life, have wounded the soul and spirit of the Islamic Ummah and all free peoples, and also have caused a chronic and permanent challenge to peace and stability in the region.

"During decades of occupying the Palestinian land, the occupying and apartheid Zionist regime has carried out the policy of genocide and displacement of the Palestinian people and the sacrelige of Islamic holy places with the direct and indirect support of its western supporters, especially the US, in occupied Palestine," it added.

Iran's foreign ministry ubderlined that the action that the Palestinian resistance took a year ago on October 7, 2023, under the name of Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, was a turning point in the history of the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian nation against the occupation and oppression by the Zionist regime.

"The al-Aqsa storm operation was the outburst of the historical anger of the Palestinians against eight decades of occupation, killing and genocide," it further added.

The Iranian foreign ministry pointed out that over past year, "we witnessed the continuation and intensification of the policy of genocide, mass killing and organized terrorism by the aggressor Zionist regime" against the Palestinian nation in Gaza and the West Bank, as well as against the Lebanese nation.

