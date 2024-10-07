Zarif warns of environmental impacts of Israeli war on Gaza

Addressing a session of the “For Iran” series at the Center for Strategic Studies on Monday, Mohammad Javad Zarif said the atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza have horrific impacts on the environment.

He said that while Iran condemns the immense civilian harm in Gaza, it is also important to highlight the destruction that the Israeli war machine has wrought on the Palestinian habitat.

Zarif, a former foreign minister, emphasized that environmental issues have always been challenging to deal with, saying all nations have a responsibility to contribute to the conservation and protection of the environment.

He pointed out that some countries have played a larger role in environmental degradation and are typically those that have more resources to mitigate this problem.

However, Zarif lamented that these same countries often deny access to resources and technologies to nations that have contributed less to environmental harm, through sanctions and other restrictions.

