Iran’s Sunni community leaders support anti-Israel operation

In a letter addressed to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Monday, thousands of Sunni clerics from across the country said that Iran’s missile operation last week against the Israeli regime was a relief for the defenseless population in Palestine and the freedom-seeking people of the world.

They said the operation gave a new momentum to the ongoing fight against an Israeli regime which they described as the “illegitimate offspring of the global imperialism”.

The Iranian Sunni clerics also hailed Ayatollah Khamenei’s recent Friday prayer sermons as enlightening and a major disappointment for the enemy.

They also reiterated that the Sunni community in Iran will remain committed to the goals and ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

