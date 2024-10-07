IRGC Quds Force chief ‘safe and sound’: Senior commander

In the ceremony on Monday, Deputy Quds Force commander for coordinating affairs Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi while addressing the rumors about the safety of Brigadier General Qa'ani stated that he is in good health and fully engaged in his mission.

Following the brutal massacre in the region, the Israeli regime has now targeted Hezbollah, the primary force of the Resistance and supporter of Gaza, he added.

Referring to the Israeli pager blasts in Beirut, he said that the Zionist regime began the war and escalated the conflict by assassinating Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and several innocent individuals in Dahieh, southern Beirut.

He added that after the atrocities in Gaza and the aggression against Hezbollah, the Zionist regime failed to make any significant progress and is now seeking revenge on the people of Dahieh in Lebanon.

Brigadier General Masjedi stated that despite casualties among the military forces of the occupying regime, they were unable to overcome the resistance, so they entered Lebanon.

It has been a year since the outbreak of the Palestinian resistance war in Gaza, and the now the readiness of the resistance has increased. Currently, Hamas is 90 percent prepared for battle, he emphasized.

In the meetings, Gaza and Hamas have expressed their stance that no compromise or surrender should be made to the occupying regime, he said, noting that they firmly believe that Israel must accept their conditions, or they will continue the war, as they are fully prepared for battle.

He highlighted that not a single Palestinian family has been willing to leave Gaza, despite the Zionist's attempts to send Gazans to Jordan and displace them, adding that the people have stayed and resisted to support their children and the resistance.

Brigadier General Masjedi reiterated that Hezbollah has also been planning for years of struggle and resistance.

3266**2050