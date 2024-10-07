Iranian woman rewarded with 2024 Hero Award by Women in Transplantation

Najafizadeh received the award during the 30th International Congress of the Transplantation Society (TTS), which took place on September 22-25 in the Turkish city of Istanbul, said a press release by the Iranian Society of Organ Donation on Monday.

The lady, who is the head of the Iranian Society of Organ Donation, was awarded for her “tremendous contributions to the global transplantation community and for supporting women in this field.”

The International Congress of The Transplantation Society is held annually in different countries, with the aim of sharing best practices in organ donation and transplantation and improving organ donation for the hosting country.

