Short-living Zionist regime not belong in region: Hezbollah

Hezbollah issued a statement on Monday on the occasion of the anniversary of the Operation al-Aqsa Storm, October 7.

The Lebanese resistance movement, in the statement, hailed the brave resistance of the Palestinian nation.

Despite the brutality and aggression of the Israeli occupation regime, which has led to the martyrdom of tens of thousands of Palestinians and the destruction of the Gaza Strip, the oppressive regime has proven to be unable to survive without the support of the US, added the statement.

In a related development today, the Iranian embassy in Lebanon noted that regional nations will have the final say in the ongoing war in the enclave.

A year has passed since the Al-Aqsa Storm, and the Zionist regime keeps committing brutal atrocities in the Strip and Lebanon, it added.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against the usurping entity on October 7, 2023.

The Gaza Strip has witnessed one of the biggest genocides in human history with nearly 42,000 martyrs and more than 96,800 injured ever since the war broke out in the enclave.

