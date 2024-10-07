Oct 7, 2024, 1:24 PM
Official: 300mn cubic meters of water released into Iran from Helmand River

Tehran, IRNA – An Iranian official has said that some 300 million cubic meters of water have been released from the Helmand (Hirmand) River into Iran thanks to the Islamic Republic’s successful diplomacy on the country’s water rights from the shared river with Afghanistan.

Firouz Qasemzadeh, a spokesman for Iran’s Water Industry, said at a news conference on Monday that 300 million cubic meters of water had  released into Iran during the last water year – from September 23, 2023 until September 21, 2024.

He said that good rainfall in March and April this year in Afghanistan and the region was one of the reasons behind the amount of the release into Iran.

As a result, concerns over the shortage of water in southeastern Iran were partly alleviated, the official said, adding that important projects are still underway to reduce the southeastern region’s dependence on water from Hirmand River.

Iran and Afghanistan had tensions on water shares from the river. The administration of martyred President Ebrahim Raisi made a lot of efforts to uphold Iran’s right.

