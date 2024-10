The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) canceled a match between Iran’s Tractor SC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant of India that was planned to be held in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz on October 2.

AFC’s representative announced the cancellation of the match on Tuesday after Mohun Bagan failed to show up for the encounter in Tabriz.

The two teams were to play on Day 2 of the group stage of the AFC Cup in the Yadegar Emam Stadium in Tabriz.

