Memorial service held in Moscow for martyred Hezbollah leader, Iranian Cmdr.

According to a press release from the Iranian embassy in Moscow, which IRNA received early on Monday, Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali made a speech at the ceremony.

While offering his condolences over the martyrdom of Nilforoushan and Nasrallah, the Iranian ambassador elaborated on Iran’s True Promise Operation 2, which was conducted last Tuesday against Israel’s military and security positions.

Jalali said that one of the goals of the enemy was to eliminate the spirit of resistance, adding that the regime assassinated Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and then waged psychological warfare, with Iran promising that it would take revenge for Haniyeh’s martyrdom.

The envoy stated that the successful True Promise Operation 2 sent the message that Iran can strike any location in Israel, while also affirming that the Islamic Republic does not seek to kill civilians or complicate the situation.

Iran’s second step to foil the enemy’s psychological war was the Friday prayers that were held on October 4 led by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Jalali said.

He added that hundreds of thousands of people attended the Friday prayers led by the Supreme Leader.

The ambassador further said that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Lebanon and Syria was another strategic move against the enemy’s psychological warfare.

Jalali called the top diplomat’s move courageous, saying that the minister arrived at an airport that had been bombed a day earlier, and then met with Lebanese officials.

