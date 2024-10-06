Iran crowned champion at 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championships

Iran was ranked the first in the medal table of the competitions, which were held on October 1-6, winning a total of 7 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze.

Iranian juniors were crowned champion in women’s section by securing 4 gold and 1 silver. South Korea and Croatia came second and third respectively.

Iranian athletes were also crowned champion in men’s section after winning 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze. South Korea stood in the second place, followed by both Russia and Uzbekistan that came third.

