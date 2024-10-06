Oct 6, 2024, 10:09 PM
Iran crowned champion at 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championships

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has been crowned champion at the 2024 World Taekwondo Junior Championships which were wrapped up on Sunday in Chuncheon, South Korea.

Iran was ranked the first in the medal table of the competitions, which were held on October 1-6, winning a total of 7 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze.

Iranian juniors were crowned champion in women’s section by securing 4 gold and 1 silver. South Korea and Croatia came second and third respectively.

Iranian athletes were also crowned champion in men’s section after winning 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze. South Korea stood in the second place, followed by both Russia and Uzbekistan that came third.  

