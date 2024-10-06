Pezeshkian: Iran intends to strengthen ties with other countries including European nations

Pezeshkian made the comment on Sunday night during a phone call made by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Shoof.

The Iranian nation well knows that the path of development cannot be taken while there are war, sanctions and tension, the Iranian president said.

Therefore, he added, “we are not seeking war, conflict and tension in any way. The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to strengthen its relations and cooperation with its neighbors and other countries of the world, including European countries, through dialogue while solving some issues such as the nuclear issue.”

He also referred to the missile operation Iran conducted against Israel on October 1 in response to the regime’s aggression in the region.

Pezeshkian said that the operation only targeted Israeli military positions and was conducted to contain the brutality of the regime and halt its attempts to expand crimes and attacks in the West Asia region.

The operation was conducted based on the UN Charter and within international legal frameworks, he added.

The Dutch prime minister said that the region cannot tolerate more tension, adding that his country has already backed a US-proposed ceasefire in Gaza and has asked Israel to accept a truce deal immediately.

He also said that the Netherlands welcomes Iran’s stance on developing relations with Europe, and stressed the need for tangible measures to be taken in that regard.

