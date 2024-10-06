Russian expert hails Iran’s missile response to Zionist regime

Lukyanov, a researcher at the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, praised Iran’s Operation True Promise 2 in an interview with IRNA which was published on Sunday.

The anti-Israeli operation took place late on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) in retaliation for Israel’s assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, as well as the regime’s assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian military advisor in Beirut.

Lukyanov stated that Israel is unable to respond Iran now because it is still in shock of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm which occurred on October 7, 2023, and its anniversary falls on tomorrow.

The missile response of the Islamic Republic to the Israeli regime is in line with the doctrine and policy set by the country's Supreme Leader, he said.

Some analysts say that Iran's response proves Tehran's readiness to respond to Israel's armed and military actions, he added.

After the assassination of Haniyeh, many people in the world were waiting for Iran's promised response, he pointed out.

He noted that it is the Israeli side that continuously refrains from any mediation efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the Gaza Strip and, consequently, preventing the spread of attacks on Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen.

7129**9417