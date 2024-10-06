Iran dismisses US baseless allegations about Red Sea security

Iran is loyal to all its commitments, and it is the US that has created insecurity in the region, particularly in the Red Sea, through supporting the Israeli regime, Pouria Kolivand said at the 82nd session of the MEPC held in London.

During the MEPC session, a few countries led by the US made some baseless allegations against Iran.

A protest statement from the Islamic Republic of Iran was also read out at the session about the late issuing of visas for the Iranian delegation by the British government.

The 82nd session of the MEPC was held in the UK capital from September 30 to October 4.

