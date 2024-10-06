Hezbollah fires two ballistic missiles into occupied Palestine: Report

Following the operation by Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement, the alarms sounded in the northern and central occupied Palestine, IRNA on Sunday reported the Palestinian SAMA news agency as saying.

Hundreds of thousands of Zionists escaped to the shelters in the wake of the operation, the source added.

The Zionist army claimed to had intercepted two surface-to-surface ballistic missiles fired from Lebanon towards the occupied territories.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal military actions, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.

These attacks have involved unprecedented airstrikes characterized by extreme violence and intensity. Moreover, ground incursions into southern Lebanon have been reported. These attacks disregard international warnings and UN resolutions.

