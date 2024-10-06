Over 100 children killed in Lebanon in 11 days: UNICEF

“Over 690 children have been reported injured during the last six weeks of the Israeli onslaught,” UNICEF announced in a statement shared on X, highlighting its efforts to provide emergency medical supplies and essential services to affected communities in Lebanon.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal military actions, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.

These attacks have involved unprecedented airstrikes characterized by extreme violence and intensity. Moreover, ground incursions into southern Lebanon have been reported, disregarding international warnings and UN resolutions.

