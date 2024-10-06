Oct 6, 2024, 10:47 AM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85618994
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Iran’s restraint exposed false claims about ceasefire: Envoy

Oct 6, 2024, 10:47 AM
News ID: 85618994
Iran’s restraint exposed false claims about ceasefire: Envoy

Moscow, IRNA – Iran’s restraint after the Israeli regime’s assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31 proved that their claims about reaching a truce deal was false as they later assassinated Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, says Iran’s ambassador to Russia.

Kazem Jalali made the remarks at a ceremony held in the Islamic Center of Moscow on Saturday in commemoration of Nasrallah, IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan, and a number of other resistance members who were martyred by the Israeli regime a few days ago.

Iran’s restraint exposed false claims about ceasefire: Envoy

Before Iran’s Operation True Promise 2 on October 1, the enemy was trying to show in vain that the Islamic Republic was afraid of responding, the ambassador said.

Meanwhile, if Tehran had responded at that time, they would have used it as a pretext to claim that Iran was preventing a truce, he added.

He further warned of the Israeli regime’s psychological war to sow discord among resistance groups and Muslims.

Iran’s restraint exposed false claims about ceasefire: Envoy

“We’re strong,” and the presence of resistance devotees in such a ceremony is like a victory, he underlined.

Last Tuesday, the IRGC launched a retaliatory missile attack against Tel Aviv for different assassinations carried out by the Zionist enemy and the crimes in Palestine and Lebanon.

1483**4354

1 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .