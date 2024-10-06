Iran, EAEU trade volume increases 2.5 times

Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi on Sunday addressing the businesses of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture said that Iran and the EAEU started the implementation of the preferential trade agreement in 2018.

He added that the trade volume of the two sides has increased more than 2.5 times since then, and Iran's exports to this union have also grown more than 138% during this period.

Referring to the ties between the two sides, Dehghan Dehnavi added that Iran has suggested the establishment of an Iranian free zone in Armenia, which is a good opportunity to supply Iranian export in this country.

Iran and the EAEU reached a preferential trade agreement in 2018, based on which about 862 commodity items are currently subject to preferential tariffs. The agreement came into effect on October 27, 2019.

In December last year, the two sides also signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) during the EAEU Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia.

