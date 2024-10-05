Satellite images indicate Iran’s missiles hit Israeli bases: WSJ

The videos confirmed by WSJ experts show that 20 missiles hit the Navatim air base in the southern Negev and three missiles hit the Tel Nof Airbase, WSJ reported on Friday.

Other videos show that at least 2 warheads of Iranian missiles landed near the headquarters of Israel’s Mossad and two large craters were created as a result.

“This means that any new Iranian strikes against Israel if launched, could have much more serious consequences if they target civilian infrastructure or heavily populated residential areas,” it added.

“Unlike April 13, when Iran fired a large number of slower cruise missiles and drones, Tuesday’s barrage was made up exclusively of some 180 much faster ballistic missiles, one of the largest such strikes in the history of warfare. Analysts say that most of these projectiles were Iran’s most modern ballistic missiles, the Fattah-1 and Kheibar Shekan,” it noted.

On Tuesday evening, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC General Abbas Nilforushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that the Islamic Republic will definitely give a stronger response to Israel if the regime responds to Iran’s retaliatory operation.

