Gaza war: At least 41,825 Palestinians killed since Oct. 7

Gaza war: At least 41,825 Palestinians killed since Oct. 7

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has announced that 41,825 civilians have been martyred in occupied Palestine since October 7 last year, when the Israeli regime launched an ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 96,910 others have been also wounded in the war. 

Since the beginning of the war, around 70% of the homes and infrastructure of Gaza have been destroyed, and the siege and severe humanitarian crisis, along with unprecedented famine and hunger, have threatened the lives of the residents of the area.

Despite all its atrocities, the Tel Aviv regime has admitted that after about 12 months of war, it has not yet been able to achieve its goals, namely the annihilation of the Hamas movement and the return of Israeli captives from the Gaza Strip.

