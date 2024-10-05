Iran says there are initiatives for ceasefire in Lebanon, Gaza

The top Iranian diplomat made the comment on Saturday upon arrival in Damascus, Syria, on the second leg of his regional tour that took him to Lebanon a day earlier.

Araghchi said, while in Lebanese capital Beirut, he held “very important negotiations” with government officials.

“The aim of trip to Damascus is to continue negotiations over developments in the region. In Beirut, I had very important negotiations with Lebanese government officials”, he said.

Araghchi added that he will continue talks on developments in West Asia with Syrian government officials, with a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza being the most important topic.

“There are initiatives in this regard. Consultations have been held, which we hope would bear fruit. But unfortunately, the enmities and crimes of the Zionist regime continue”, the top Iranian diplomat noted, reiterating that the Israeli regime knows no language but the language of force, war and crimes.

The Zionist regime continues with its crimes in Beirut, south Lebanon and Gaza on a daily basis, he said, stressing that a collective effort by the international community is required to stop those crimes.

The Iranian foreign minister also told reporters that his talks with Syrian officials would include relations between the two countries, focusing on ways to further expand the ties.

