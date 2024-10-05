Oct 5, 2024, 12:05 PM
Iran, Syria discuss regional developments

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Syrian counterpart Bassam al-Sabbagh have discussed regional and international developments.

Araghchi arrived in Syria on Saturday to meet top officials of the Arab country, after a visit to Lebanon.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said via X on Saturday morning that Araghchi and his accompanying delegation arrive in Damascus for an official visit.

“He will meet with Syrian high-level officials and consult about bilateral relations and regional developments,” he added.

On Friday, Araghchi made an unannounced visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut, where he reiterated the Islamic Republic’s solidarity with the brave Lebanese nation in the face of the Israeli regime’s offensives.

