Iran FM holds meeting with Syrian president, officials

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held separate meetings with Syrian President Bashar Assad and other officials during his visit to Syria.

Araghchi arrived in Syria on Saturday to meet top officials of the Arab country, after a visit to Lebanon.

The top Iranian diplomat engaged in discussions with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus, reviewing a range of regional and international topics.

Additionally, Araghchi met separately with Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali to address various regional and international issues.

The Iranian foreign minister and his Syrian counterpart Bassam al-Sabbagh also discussed regional and international developments.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said via X on Saturday morning that Araghchi and his accompanying delegation arrive in Damascus for an official visit.

Iran, Syria discuss regional developments

“He will meet with Syrian high-level officials and consult about bilateral relations and regional developments,” he added.

On Friday, Araghchi made an unannounced visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut, where he reiterated the Islamic Republic’s solidarity with the brave Lebanese nation in the face of the Israeli regime’s offensives.

