Israeli drones attack Beddawi Refugee Camp in northern Lebanon

According to Al-Mayadeen, a residential unit was targeted and destroyed by a drone on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that four people were martyred and several civilians injured in the attack.

Some news outlets reported a targeted attack to assassinate a Palestinian or Lebanese figure in Beddawi Refugee Camp.

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said in a statement that Saeed Attaullah Ali, along with his wife and two children, were assassinated in the Israeli drone attack on Beddawi Refugee Camp.

Hamas emphasized that the Zionist regime would pay for these crimes.

The Zionist forces have bombed several areas of the Lebanese capital, including Choueifat and Borj El Brajneh, since Saturday morning.

