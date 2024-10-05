Oct 5, 2024, 10:53 AM
Israeli fighter jets bomb southern Beirut dozen times: Report

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli fighter jets have bombarded southern Beirut, Lebanon, a dozen times since Friday midnight.

Israeli fighter jets have bombarded southern Beirut several times since Friday midnight to early Saturday, IRNA quoted the NNA on Saturday as saying.

The southern suburbs of Beirut, specifically in Borj El Barajneh, Al Oumara neighborhood, and Haret Hreik in Choueifat, had been subjected to a series of nighttime airstrikes, MTV Lebanon reported on Saturday.

A blast had been heard and smoke had been seen over Beirut’s southern suburbs in the early hours of Saturday, the Al-Arabiya news channel reported on Friday.

