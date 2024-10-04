Hezbollah fires 70 rockets to north of occupied territories in 25 minutes

The media are reporting on widespread fires in the north of Occupied Palestine, especially in the occupied Golan and around the Zionist settlement of Kiryat Shmona.
2050
Tehran - IRNA - News sources report that 70 missiles and rockets were fired from Lebanon to the north of the occupied Palestinian territories within a period of 25 minutes.
2050
