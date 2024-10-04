Oct 5, 2024, 12:16 AM
Hezbollah fires 70 rockets to north of occupied territories in 25 minutes

Tehran - IRNA - News sources report that 70 missiles and rockets were fired from Lebanon to the north of the occupied Palestinian territories within a period of 25 minutes.

The media are reporting on widespread fires in the north of Occupied Palestine, especially in the occupied Golan and around the Zionist settlement of Kiryat Shmona.

