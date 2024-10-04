Supreme Leader to lead Tehran Friday prayer today

The commemoration ceremony of the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and his companions, including Iranian General Abbas Nilforushan, who were martyred in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last week is set to kick off at 10:30 Tehran time at Tehran's Grand Mosalla Mosque.

Ayatollah Khamenei is set to lead the Friday prayers after the ceremony.

The Supreme Leader said earlier on Wednesday in a meeting with Iranian academic and scientific elites that he will soon address the public about the ongoing developments in Gaza and Lebanon.

The sermons will come days after Iran launched a successful missile operation on targets in Israeli-occupied Palestine to avenge Israel’s assassination of senior resistance leaders and to support the people of Gaza and Lebanon against Israel’s brutal aggression.

