Oct 4, 2024, 12:50 AM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85617002
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Pezeshkian: Tehran reaches understanding with Doha on 6 billion dollars of Iran's assets in Qatar

Oct 4, 2024, 12:50 AM
News ID: 85617002
Pezeshkian: Tehran reaches understanding with Doha on 6 billion dollars of Iran's assets in Qatar

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that he has reached a good understanding during his visit to Qatar on the 6 billion dollars of Iranian assets in Qatar after the meeting of the governors of the central banks of the two countries and the conversation with the Emir of Qatar.

President Pezeshkian, who returned to Tehran from Doha on Thursday, gave a report on his official meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and his attendance at the meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Forum.

"Our trip to Qatar was actually one day, but I imagine that maybe our loved ones spent several days there with different groups that they had to talk to. We had a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, who we had invited me to visit his country; we had good discussions and understandings were formed; a sum of 6 memorandums were signed by the ministers," he added.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .