Pezeshkian: Tehran reaches understanding with Doha on 6 billion dollars of Iran's assets in Qatar

President Pezeshkian, who returned to Tehran from Doha on Thursday, gave a report on his official meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and his attendance at the meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Forum.

"Our trip to Qatar was actually one day, but I imagine that maybe our loved ones spent several days there with different groups that they had to talk to. We had a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, who we had invited me to visit his country; we had good discussions and understandings were formed; a sum of 6 memorandums were signed by the ministers," he added.

